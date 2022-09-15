Neopets Acquires "Happy Not Perfect" in Support of Mental Health Awareness

Longstanding Neopets brand aims to share resources to improve community mental

wellbeing and stress relief through Happy Not Perfect app

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neopets, the brand and online site that sparked the creation of one of the world's first mega-popular internet communities, is proud to announce its support and acquisition of Happy Not Perfect , a mobile app which helps equip users with science-backed tools to help reduce stress and improve mental health.

For the users and team behind Neopets, advocating for mental health awareness and actively supporting social initiatives has been an integral part of the community's identity and united voice. With an ongoing dedication to helping people overcome mental health issues, Neopets is ready to announce its acquisition of Happy Not Perfect, a mobile app dedicated to providing users with the tools that they need to maintain mental wellbeing,

"Working alongside Happy Not Perfect and the Neopets community, it's our goal to continue supporting initiatives that promote mental health awareness and stress relief," says Jim Czulewicz, President and CEO of JumpStart Games Inc., the company in ownership of Neopets. "Resources like the Happy Not Perfect app are exactly what we want to share and provide to the community."

In the past year, Neopets and its community came together to raise money for initiatives like The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, and It Gets Better Project , a global non-profit organization that reaches millions of young people each year through inspiring media programming, educational resources, international affiliates in 19 countries. Through this new relationship with Happy Not Perfect, Neopets hopes to continue its commitment to align with similar causes, and the team is confident the mobile app is the perfect next step.

"Building Happy Not Perfect alongside scientists and psychologists for the last 6 years has been a great privilege, and I am so excited for the next stage of Happy Not Perfect with Neopets," says Poppy Jamie, Founder of Happy Not Perfect. "With Neopets, we want to continue sharing the benefits of our app and how it helps reduce stress, improve sleep and guide users through difficult emotions."

Working with Neopets, the two brands will work in cohesion to provide players and the people around them with access to the tools and digital experiences that can aid their mental health. With a bright team behind Happy Not Perfect and a passionate Neopets community, this acquisition is one players can get behind.

"Building and growing the Happy Not Perfect platform has been incredibly rewarding, says Alex Tikhman, CEO of Happy Not Perfect. "With Neopets taking the app to the next level, our mission of helping others improve their mental health through this digital mindfulness platform is one we're confident in pushing forward to people around the world."

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organisations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE:0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

About Happy Not Perfect

A brand solely and 'souly' dedicated to looking after your mental wellbeing and help you have less stress, better sleep and a calmer mind. Feeling good is an inside and an outside job. Our app handles the inside part, but we also wanted to give you products to help you along that journey. Using research into positive psychology, neuroscience and meditation and with the help of developers, creatives and our incredible guides we started to create our app and our product range. Backed by science, designed for you, Happy Not Perfect is your go-to place for everything you need to look after your mind in a fun new way. For more information, please visit www.happynotperfect.com .

