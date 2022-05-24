NEOPETS LAUNCHING OFFICIAL NEOPIAN COOKBOOK IN 2023 WITH ANDREWS MCMEEL PUBLISHING

The First Neopets Cookbook will Feature Recipes Inspired by the

Beloved Online Game

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - JumpStart®, the parent company of Neopets, is launching their first Neopets cookbook inspired by the Neopian world. Neopets has partnered with Publisher Andrews McMeel to extend the magic of the nostalgic online game to kitchens around the world. Set to launch in Spring of 2023, the first Neopets cookbook will be available for purchase wherever books are sold worldwide.

The announcement comes on the heels of a series of big licensing deals for Neopets. The brand recently partnered with Upper Deck to reveal an exclusive Neopets trading card collection, and a collaboration with Cakeworthy brought a whole new level of merchandise to Neopets fans.

"We have always been focused on pushing the envelope for Neopets by finding exciting licensing opportunities," said Colleen Gilday, SVP Licensing & Marketing, Carlin West Agency. "It is a priority for us to give passionate Neopets fans evolving ways to interact with the world and characters they love. The cookbook is a natural extension of that and we could not be more excited!"

The recipes were carefully developed with special attention to the in-game food, history, storylines and themes of Neopia, while being accessible to beginner cooks and experts alike. Readers can follow along the pages for a host of recipes perfect for each meal of the day.

"Over the last few years, we've been so impressed by our Neopets community as they used their love of Neopets to cook their own Neopets-inspired recipes," said Michaela Thompson, Marketing Manager of Neopets. "Time and time again, they have inspired us to think of exciting ways to extend the world of Neopets. We're really honored to bring this cookbook to life and can't wait to see what our community will create."

"We're thrilled to be a part of this exciting new launch with the Neopets team," said Kirsty Melville, President and Publisher of Andrews McMeel Publishing. "The world of publishing is more innovative than ever and we see that here with concepts from a virtual game coming alive in a tangible cookbook."

Neopets fans have long been watching the world of Neopia on their screens, feeling the excitement as they complete challenges or rediscover their Neopets after some time. The cookbook will extend that sensory experience, bringing the element of taste to the Neopian universe and allowing fans to immerse themselves in new ways.

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organisations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku, Space Racers, Spooky Speedway, Winx Club and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com .

About Andrews McMeel Universal

Founded in 1970, Andrews McMeel Universal is an independent, multi-faceted, global entertainment company. Distinguished by a creator-first approach and the uncanny ability to tap into the zeitgeist of popular culture, Andrews McMeel specializes in comics, illustrated humor and inspirational content distributed across multiple platforms, with a remarkable roster of talent across syndication, book, calendar and greeting card publishing, digital consumer experiences, and entertainment licensing, including dozens of New York Times bestselling authors and Pulitzer Prize-, Reuben Award- and Emmy-Award-winning creators.

