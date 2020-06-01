Neopollard Interactive Receives Second EGR Nomination for Lottery Supplier of the Year

LANSING, Michigan, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi") is pleased to announce that it has been nominated for Lottery Supplier of the Year by eGaming Review ("EGR") as part of its upcoming 2020 B2B Awards.

As the industry's leading full service iLottery partner, NeoPollard Interactive delivers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and top performing game content to 50% of U.S. lotteries that sell products online. NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs in the market—generating an average of 345% higher sales per capita than programs offered by its competitors in other U.S. markets, and accounting for approximately 70% of total iLottery revenues in the country.

Celebrating the best service providers in the eGaming industry, this year's EGR B2B Awards received over 520 submissions from over 190 companies across the globe. As a testament to the success that NPi and its lottery partners have achieved, this nomination marks NPi's second recognition from EGR in the Lottery Supplier of the Year category this year. In early April, NPi was also nominated in the same Lottery Supplier of the Year category for the EGR North America Awards, which NPi successfully won in 2019.

"NPi is very pleased with the industry-leading results our lottery customers have achieved," said Liz Siver, General Manager of NeoPollard Interactive. "These lotteries were among the first in the U.S. to demonstrate that iLottery is a sustainable and incremental revenue channel. We're honored to be a partner in their success as we continue to set the benchmark for high performing digital solutions that generate critical state beneficiary funding."

Liz continued, "We are particularly proud to be able to support our iLottery customers in these unprecedented times. At the onset of the current health crisis, some lotteries cited significant losses to their retail sales and player bases. By leveraging NPi's technology and Customer Engagement Marketing services, our customers were able to mitigate shortfalls, as the iLottery channel saw over 200% growth in new players and 80% gains in net gaming revenue. We believe iLottery will continue to transform the industry and we are privileged to be recognized as a leading supplier with this nomination."

The EGR B2B Awards will be celebrated virtually through a digital ceremony occurring from July 21-23, 2020. A total of 39 awards will be presented over the three-day event, which will also feature a series of live online content that will address challenges the industry is currently facing.

About NeoPollard Interactive

NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive") is jointly owned by two of the world's most trusted and reputable companies in lottery and internet gaming—Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") and Neogames S.à r.l. ("NeoGames"). Established in 2014, NeoPollard Interactive combines the marketing expertise and extensive worldwide lottery experience of Pollard Banknote with the proven leadership and technology of NeoGames in launching new online and mobile gaming products and services suited to an ever-evolving marketplace. The company leverages the strengths of each partner company to develop, implement, operate, and maintain innovative online gaming services that enable regulated lottery clients to generate revenues for good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

