NeoSan Labs Broad Spectrum Air Detox Treatment Purifies and Sterilizes the Air We Share

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has ranked indoor air pollution among the top environmental dangers. Experts say that indoor pollution is caused primarily by products (fabrics, construction materials, paints, cleaning materials, etc.) that release gasses or particles into the air. In fact, indoor air contains 200 to 1,000% more toxins than outdoor air. Studies also show that people spend up to 90% of their time indoors – at home, at school and in the workplace. This, coupled with new building technologies that recycle indoor air and reduce the flow of outdoor air, may be contributing to increases in asthma, allergies and chemical sensitivities. That's why NeoSan Labs introduced its easy-to-use, broad-spectrum Air Detox treatment that purifies and sterilizes the air we share.

"People are realizing that their indoor air quality is important for their life and health. NeoSan Labs 02 – Air Detox is the only chemical product that eliminates irritants and hazardous agents that can cause asthma, allergic reactions, and chemical sensitivity, and neutralizes odors on a molecular level," says Greg Charillon, CEO of NeoSan Labs. "And all NeoSan Labs' products are fragrance free, biodegradable, nonflammable, and certified by the Green Clean Institute, including our general cleaner and our carpet cleaner."

An estimated 10 million American have multiple-chemical sensitivity, while another 26 million have asthma. A staggering 50 million have allergies. NeoSan 02 – Air Detox is:



100% Nonharmful to Humans, Pets & Plants

Safe for All Industrial & Household Surfaces

Contains No Encapsulating Agents or Fragrances

Effective Within Minutes: Kills 99.99999% of Airborne Pathogens and Mold Spores

Neutralizes Chemicals & Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Exceeds ADA Requirements for Air Detoxification (According to the Americans with Disabilities Act and other disability laws, public and commercial buildings are required to provide reasonable accommodations for those disabled by chemical and/or electromagnetic sensitivities.)

Cost effective and appropriate for daily use, NeoSan Labs products are more than cleaning. They protect lives. No complementary products are needed to clean or disinfect and less of each is needed than with other products. No special equipment is needed to apply them, either.

All NeoSan Labs products are available through distributors. Please call 877-400-9080 or email contact@neosanlabs.com to find a distributor near you.

