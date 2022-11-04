Nepherterra Estrada Best named Vice President of Integrated Communications at CMRignite

Milwaukee native brings more than 20 years of strategic public relations experience to Wisconsin's leading multicultural communications agency

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMRignite, the nation's largest minority-owned cause marketing and social impact agency, announced today that Nepherterra Estrada Best has been named Vice President of Integrated Communications.

An award-winning public relations executive, she serves on the agency's executive leadership team and leads the company's integrated communications efforts, bringing more than 20 years of PR experience working with government, corporate and nonprofit clients.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to build a top-notch team of strategic communicators that reflect the diversity and values of the communities our clients serve," she said. "When it comes to communicating with communities of color, CMRignite is the go-to agency for creative services, paid media and research. I'm excited to establish our brand in the public relations space as we continue to plan and execute PR campaigns that are authentic, impactful, and effective."

The newly created role of vice president of integrated communications, coupled with the agency's growing PR division, uniquely positions CMRignite to expand its strategic communications and multicultural PR service offerings for government, corporate and nonprofit clients.

CMRignite has 60 full-time staff, 75% of whom are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+ and/or people with disabilities. The Milwaukee-based company recently earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the United States. CMRignite's client list includes organizations like General Electric Healthcare, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National WIC Association and University of Wisconsin.

"We noticed an undeniable void for truly diverse, multicultural voices in the public relations space," said David Bowles, President of CMRignite. "As our agency continues to grow, Nepherterra will play a vital role, using her experience and strong relationships in the community to expand our strategic public relations capabilities."

Before joining CMRignite, Estrada Best co-founded public relations firms in Milwaukee, WI and Charlotte, NC. She was recently awarded the 2022 Marketing 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award. Her work has been recognized by the Public Relations Society of America and she is the recipient of the Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Award.

"When I founded the firm we were heavily focused on PR, so public relations is naturally in our agency's DNA," said Jacque Moore, Chairman and CEO of CMRignite. "I am confident Nepherterra will be a tremendous partner in our continued growth as an agency, especially in the public relations space."

To learn more about CMRignite, visit cmrignite.com.

