17.08.2023 14:00:00

Nephron Announces Julie Rameas as Chief Procurement Officer

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation today announced Julie Rameas as Chief Procurement Officer. In her new role, Rameas will oversee all strategic sourcing and procurement activities.

Julie Rameas, Chief Procurement Officer, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

"We could not be more excited to welcome Julie to the team. Her rock star resume and body of work speaks for itself," said Nephron CEO and Owner Lou Kennedy. "From leading manufacturers to global success to blazing trails in textiles, Julie is precisely the kind of professional, who will help lead the continued growth and expansion of our company, and that is a great thing for those who depend on Nephron for life-saving medications."

Rameas is an experienced professional with proven success in the pharmaceutical, medical device, metal, electronic, aerospace, automotive, and textile manufacturing industries.

Before joining the Nephron team, Rameas served as Senior Director of Global Strategic Procurement at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led spending activities for over 800 global sites, and managed multiple global expansion and construction projects.

She has held key global director roles at Lear Corporation, managing all aspects of global strategic procurement activity for seven manufacturing sites, and BioMerieux, where she led spending on all chemicals, biologics and controlled substances.

Rameas received her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate drug shortage needs. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

Contact:
Connor Watkins,
+1 803-724-4263,
cwatkins@nephronpharm.com

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corpora)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nephron-announces-julie-rameas-as-chief-procurement-officer-301903205.html

SOURCE Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

