Nephron Works to Resolve Nationwide Drug Shortage by Producing Vital Medications

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility, a division of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is focused on resolving drug shortage concerns with the production of 0.5% Albuterol 5 mL, del Nido Cardioplegia, Lidocaine 1% and Succinylcholine products.

The following medications are readily available for order through the Nephron online ordering portal:

0.5% Albuterol 25 mg/5 mL (5 mg/mL) Preservative Free

del Nido Cardioplegia Solution 1000 mL

Lidocaine Injection Vial, USP 1% 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) Preservative Free

Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL) Preservative Free

"As a nationwide leader in manufacturing lifesaving medication, we work hard every single day to help the federal government alleviate drug shortages - and to deliver hospitals and patients the treatments they deserve and expect in a timely manner," said Lou Kennedy, CEO and Owner of Nephron. "Playing this vital role in manufacturing is all the motivation we need to do our jobs well - and stay focused on precisely what it takes to raise the bar not only for our team, but for manufacturers everywhere."

Nephron has over 25 years of sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing experience and operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America.

To place an order, customers can contact Nephron directly at NOFaccounts@nephronpharm.com or 1-844-224-2225.

SOURCE Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation