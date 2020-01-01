Neptune Society of Northern California Celebrates Grand Opening of Fairfield Location

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neptune Society of Northern California invites the community to join us in celebrating our new location at an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The event will take place at our new office, 2750 N. Texas St., Suite 150, Fairfield, CA, 94533.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. Guests will then be able to tour the new location and learn more about how Neptune Society of Northern California serves families throughout the state. Light refreshments will be served, and the first 100 guests will receive a special gift.

Guests can RSVP by calling the Fairfield office at (707) 422-4900.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to get to know our Fairfield team, and learn how they work each day to help families through a difficult time by carrying out the wishes of loved ones who have passed away.

Neptune Society of Northern California is a direct cremation provider, specializing in affordable cremation services. The staff assists families with both planning cremation services ahead of time, as well as when a loved one has passed away.

By providing a selection of affordable options, Neptune Society of Northern California helps you arrange cremation plans that honor your life or that of your loved ones, without overspending. This allows members to choose how they wish to be remembered, and it allows families to decide how to best celebrate the life of their loved one.

Taking time to preplan a cremation service can lift a huge burden off the shoulders of families. Having a plan in place ahead of time makes the entire cremation process simpler and less stressful for those left behind. It also allows prepayment for services, locking in current prices and potentially saving families hundreds of dollars.

If a loved one passes away unexpectedly, Neptune Society of Northern California is prepared to take them into our care and serve the family at any hour and on any day of the year.

For more information about cremation services, contact us at (800) 420-8820 or Neptune-Society.com. Neptune Society of Northern California is proud to open its doors in a new community, where we strive to continue serving families in our tradition of dignity and compassion.

FD #1603

SOURCE Neptune Society of Northern California