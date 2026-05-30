Glencore Aktie
WKN DE: A1JAGV / ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64
|
30.05.2026 10:46:47
Nersa tariff saves jobs at Glencore ferrochrome smelters
AFTER months of uncertainty, the threat of job losses has been lifted from employees at the ferrochrome smelters of Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture.This was after South Africa’s energy regulator Nersa approved a cut price electricity tariff for the country’s ferrochrome industry, a step which helps preserve jobs and raises the prospect operators can reopen currently mothballed production in the future.Glencore announced on Friday that Nersa had approved a 62c/kWh tariff for the South African ferrochrome industry – a massive reduction from the previous 87c/kWh NPA.For the Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture, the agreement saves about 1,500 jobs. It also provides a lifeline to ferrochrome operations run by Samancor, owned by Anglo American and South32.“This approval represents a significant milestone and an important step towards stabilising operations and supporting a more sustainable future for the Venture’s smelting business,” said Glencore in a statement.“In parallel, and in line with this progress, the Venture confirms that the Section 189 process has been lifted, marking a further step towards stabilising operations and progressing the phased restart of the business,” said Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture.The venture added that discussions to finalise the terms and conditions of the lower tariff – the Negotiated Pricing Agreement – were continuing with Eskom. “These terms remain critical in determining the commercial viability and long-term sustainability of the tariff solution,” said Glencore.The post Nersa tariff saves jobs at Glencore ferrochrome smelters appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plc
|
27.05.26
|Gewinne in London: FTSE 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|Aufschläge in London: FTSE 100 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|Pluszeichen in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|LSE-Handel: Am Mittag Pluszeichen im FTSE 100 (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|FTSE 100-Titel Glencore-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Glencore-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Glencore plc
|18.02.26
|Glencore Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.26
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.26
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.25
|Glencore Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.25
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.02.26
|Glencore Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.26
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.26
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.25
|Glencore Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.25
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.02.26
|Glencore Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.26
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.26
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.25
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.25
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.10.25
|Glencore Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|6,53
|-0,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Aktienindizes erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreichte ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.