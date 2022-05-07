|
Nervous About a Stock Market Crash? 3 Ways to Protect Your Portfolio
The markets are in correction territory with the S&P 500 down 15% and the Nasdaq Composite down 23% year to date as of this writing. And many Americans are worried the worst lies ahead, according to a new poll by Allianz Life Insurance. Its recently released quarterly Market Perceptions Study found only 47% of respondents believe the economy will improve in 2022, down from 54% last quarter, and 60% are worried a recession is coming.In the markets, 56% of respondents are worried about another "big market crash" -- up from 50% last quarter -- while 81% expect volatility to continue throughout the year. Perhaps the most startling statistic from the survey is that 43% said they are too nervous to invest in the market right now, up from 34% last quarter. This is the highest percentage since 2019, according to Allianz. In addition, 66% wish they had taken their gains at market highs. Continue reading
