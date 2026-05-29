Curatis Aktie
WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979
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29.05.2026 12:00:00
Nervous About Inflation? This Could Be the Perfect Investment for You.
There are many reasons to dislike rising inflation, as we're seeing right now. It makes everyday goods more expensive, which means you have less money to save for long-term goals or spend on things you enjoy. And that can create stress about your finances and your future.You may also worry about what high inflation could mean for your investments. Some decide to invest more conservatively to avoid potential market volatility. But if you do this, you might not get the returns you were expecting. However, there's one type of investment specifically designed to protect you against inflation that's worth checking into.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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