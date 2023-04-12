|
12.04.2023 13:00:00
Nervous About the Stock Market? 3 Moves That Can Protect Your Investments.
This year has been a wild ride of volatility for the stock market, and it's likely a recession is looming. In fact, there's now a greater than 50% chance there will be a recession sometime in 2023, according to analysts from J.P. Morgan.If you're feeling nervous about how the stock market will fare, you're not alone. While the market has been on an upward trajectory in recent months (with the S&P 500 up more than 6% so far this year), there could still be more turbulence ahead.Fortunately, there are a few things you can do right now to keep your investments safer -- regardless of what the rest of this year has in store.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
