Wisdom Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1W2MH / ISIN: KYG9722N1007
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24.09.2026 16:00:00
Nervous About the Stock Market? This 1 Piece of Warren Buffett Wisdom Has Never Once Failed.
There's a lot to be nervous about right now. Inflation is high. The Fed just raised interest rates for what's likely to be the first time in a series. The Iran war has raged on for months with no end in sight, and the U.S. government continues to rack up debt at a prolific rate.
Does that mean it's time to consider selling stocks? Or do you prepare to buy more shares if prices fall?
In Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) 1990 shareholder letter, Warren Buffett prefers the latter approach and even takes it one step further. He viewed declines as more than just an opportunity. He actually welcomed them because he felt he could buy quality companies at even better prices, feeding off his original idea that the "stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient."
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