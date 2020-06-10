NES Financial, a JTC Company, to Host Webinar on Opportunity Zones with Economic Innovation Group, and Forbes OZ 20 List Awardees Four Points Funding and Urban Catalyst

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty financial administrator NES Financial, a JTC Group Company (LON: JTC), announced today that it will host its next Opportunity Zones webinar, "Navigating a New Era in Opportunity Zones," with Rachel Reilly, Director of Impact Strategy at Economic Innovation Group, Chris Montgomery, Partner of Four Points Funding, Emilio Miguel, Regional Head of Americas Private Client Group at JTC, and Erik Hayden, Founder of Urban Catalyst.

The informational webinar is scheduled for June 17 at 11 a.m. PT and will be moderated by Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director at NES Financial. The event is free and open to public to attend.

"The Opportunity Zones initiative is a powerful investment tool, and with the sudden economic downturn, it is the perfect tool to lead the economic recovery," said Thomas. "There are hard-hit areas across the country in need of much-needed dollars, and our clients have Opportunity Zone Funds that can help solve the biggest challenges that this country faces in both rural and urban communities."

Opportunity Zones was enacted in 2017 and based on the bipartisan Investing in Opportunity Act, which was originally introduced in 2016 to help incentivize economic development and growth in communities previously overlooked by investors. The initiative has grown considerably, with recently released final Treasury regulations and multiple legislative proposals to provide more meaningful reporting.

In addition to discussing economic recovery and social impact, NES Financial will provide key industry insights. To RSVP and attend this webinar, please click here for more details or visit nesfinancial.com.

About NES Financial

NES Financial, a JTC Group Company, is a multi-jurisdictional provider of fund, corporate and private client services. The company administers more than $130 billion in assets and employs more than 900 people worldwide. A leader in specialty financial administration, NES Financial serves markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements.

As the North American division of JTC, NES Financial is the leading provider of third-party administrative solutions to US impact investment sectors, including Opportunity Zones and EB-5 visa funding, as well as to US private equity and 1031 exchanges. The company's technology-driven solutions streamline new best practices in these markets by simplifying specialized financial transactions, reducing back-office overhead, curtailing fraud and abuse, and ensuring security, transparency and regulatory compliance during each step of an investment's life cycle.

For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.

About Economic Innovation Group

The Economic Innovation Group (EIG) is an ideas laboratory and advocacy organization whose mission is to advance solutions that empower entrepreneurs and investors to forge a more dynamic American economy. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and led by an experienced, bipartisan team, EIG convenes leading experts from the public and private sectors, develops original policy research, and works to advance creative legislative proposals that will bring new jobs, investment, and economic growth to communities across the nation. For more information, visit eig.org.

About Urban Catalyst

Urban Catalyst Opportunity Fund I LLC ("Urban Catalyst") is a nationally recognized real estate equity fund focused on ground-up development projects in downtown San Jose. In 2020, Forbes and the Sorenson Impact Center recognized Urban Catalyst as one of the top 10 Opportunity Zone Funds in the inaugural Forbes OZ 20. Learn more at urbancatalyst.com.

About Four Points Funding

Four Points Funding has made hundreds of real estate investments across Colorado's emerging communities since 2013 — well before Opportunity Zones existed. Our unique advantage is our knowledge and relationships throughout the Western Slope of Colorado, where the greatest long-term investment opportunity exists in our state. Our team strives to make Colorado a better place every day while being excellent stewards of our investors capital. For more information, please visit fourpointsfunding.com.

