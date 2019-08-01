NES Financial's Private Equity Fund Administration Selected by Resolute Capital Partners for Energy Asset Funds

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NES Financial announced today that it has been selected by Resolute Capital Partners as the third-party administrator for the firm's energy asset funds.

Resolute Capital Partners specializes in bringing "beyond–Wall Street" opportunities in energy, commercial real estate, technology and other alternative sectors to market. Their latest fund, Strategic Energy Assets VIII Access Fund, LLC, provides eligible investors access to modern oil and gas opportunities through the acquisition, development, drilling, and completion of well leases — a strategy that has been highly successful for them in the past.

"NES Financial's technology-driven approach to fund administration appealed to us right away, and we think it's a great fit for our investors as well," said Tom Powell, CEO at Resolute Capital Partners. "Their platform's compliance tracking, data security, and automated reporting have significantly relieved our in-house workload."

NES Financial's Fund Administration Solution is changing the landscape for private equity funds by providing a uniquely scalable technology platform that features built-in compliance, data security, enhanced reporting, and greater transparency. Designed to help funds of any size successfully raise and manage capital by reducing operational risk, improving compliance capabilities, and providing superior value to fund investors, the solution is the ideal choice for funds seeking to improve marketability by leveraging operational excellence.

"When bringing a fund from inception to completion, careful administration and fund accounting are crucial," said Michael Richards, Senior Vice President of Fund Administration at NES Financial. "Our adaptable, technology-driven solution enables private equity fund managers like Resolute, allowing them to focus their efforts on the investments themselves."

About NES Financial

NES Financial is a Specialty Financial Administrator which serves sectors characterized by high administrative complexity, increased transactional security needs, and challenging regulatory compliance requirements. The company's purpose-built solutions streamline the administrative processes of these markets — simplifying recordkeeping and processing, curtailing fraud and abuse, and ensuring the utmost in security, transparency and regulatory compliance through each step of an investment's life cycle.

With its Silicon Valley DNA, proprietary fintech platform and over 15 years of specialty financial administration leadership, NES Financial has defined best practices in each of the markets it serves — from 1031 exchanges and EB-5 visa funding, to private equity and the landmark Opportunity Zones program. Today, NES Financial services more than 290 funds, administers over $20B annually, and has worked with more than 700 EB-5 projects. For more information, please visit nesfinancial.com.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners works with issuers of beyond-Wall Street opportunities in Energy, Commercial Real Estate, and Technology, as well as other alternative sectors which pass a vigorous vetting process.

By partnering with the issuers throughout the funding process, Resolute helps bring capital to worthy projects and bring opportunities to market. In short, Resolute is revolutionizing how worthwhile projects get funded and how discerning individuals diversify their portfolios.



SOURCE NES Financial