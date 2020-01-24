Nesis Brand Group (NEW YORK CITY) Bridging The Gap Between Apparel Manufacturing and Apparel Marketing For Sustainable Apparel Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City based apparel manufacturing communications company Nesis Brand Group has been a hub in the New York City metro area for emerging brands to thrive domestically and sustainability. Nesis takes a full 360 brand creation approach by offering product development (fashion design), manufacturing, digital marketing and wholesales sales support. With over twenty two factory partner locations worldwide the Nesis Brand Group team is able to control the manufacturing for multiple apparel brands at one time, as well as assist with apparel brand's marketing efforts by having marketing and digital staff in NYC and Los Angeles who oversee photoshoots, public relations and e-commerce site creation and management.

Sustainability is Nesis Brand Group's main goal by eliminating waste in the fashion industry. Starting by producing luxury brands that are sustainable for emerging designer and fashion entrepreneurs and facilitating an all in one system that allow brand owners to communicate a team day one of their apparel venture. By conducing 90% of their brand client manufacturing in New York City, Nesis Brand Group is able to decrease a carbon foot print as well as create sustainable brands that will help in eliminating waste over all in the fashion consumer industry but manufacturing brands that will last.

Nesis Brand Group is able to perform cut and sew in New York City and work with textile companies that produce local as well. Proving New York City apparel manufacturing is NOT dead by sub contracting and employing many sewers in the New York City metro area. After the brands are manufactured, Nesis Brand Group creates marketing campaigns and look books for the brands. Body positivity and ethnicity inclusion are the driving force with Nesis's digital marketing and brand messaging support for brands.

By bringing brand manufacturing and marketing together under one company, Nesis Brand Group's brand clients are able to launch and thrive with all the components of what a brand needs in one place, with one company. Eliminating waste and decreasing a carbon foot print while leanly building the world's next consumer brands in the fashion industry is what Nesis Brand Group works towards daily.

