Nest told my terminally ill husband that his pension was lost

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

He was trying to get his affairs in order to care for me and there was no empathy or helpWhen my husband was diagnosed with a terminal illness, we decided to consolidate our various pensions so I would only have one provider to deal with after his death. Since December, he’s been trying to transfer a pension pot from Phoenix Life to Nest. Nest confirmed it had contacted Phoenix, but that, frighteningly, Phoenix had no record of his policy. He resent the information to Nest, but it again said Phoenix had no record. Phoenix in turn denies receiving any requests and requires us to prove they had been made. My husband’s aggressive cancer has given him little time to get his affairs in order, and this is his final act to try and care for me. But there’s been not a shred of empathy nor inclination to help. JB, NottinghamBefore I could intervene, your husband’s policies were finally identified and the transfer completed. Both companies continued to blame each other for the three-month ordeal, and you still wanted answers as to why you had been caused such needless anguish. Thus began another month-long saga. Nest insisted it provided Phoenix with the necessary information in December and January. Phoenix claimed both contained incorrect information, so were rejected. Continue reading...