Nestlé to Sell Off Peanut Allergy Treatment, Not the Blockbuster They Hoped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Ah, nuts. They should've stuck to Baby Ruths and Butterfingers.Nestlé announced Tuesday it will unload the world's only approved peanut allergy treatment just two years after acquiring the company that developed it. Potential patients must've found it easier to just not eat at Five Guys and Texas Roadhouse.Continue reading