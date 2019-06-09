09.06.2019 21:02:00

Nestlé Waters Engaged in Nestlé's Clean Up Efforts on World Ocean's Day

PARIS, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking World Ocean's Day on June 8, over 5000 employees and their families from Nestlé Waters and Nestlé local markets worked with local communities and NGOs worldwide to remove plastic waste in local water bodies.

Promoting efforts to improve local habitats and help create a waste-free future, teams at 66 sites in 45 countries worldwide collected plastic waste and debris from shorelines, rivers and local water bodies in partnership with local organisations and communities. 

"Plastic waste is one of the world's most pressing issues. The clean-up initiative is just one way each of us is helping to make a difference and raise public awareness about reducing plastic waste and recycling more," said Maurizio Patarnello, CEO of Nestlé Waters.

The hundreds of employees' children present at the events participated in educational programmes on the environment and wildlife conservation, as well as learning more about recycling.

This initiative and others are part of the Nestlé Group's ambition to stop plastic leakage in the environment and achieve plastic neutrality. 

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestle-waters-engaged-in-nestles-clean-up-efforts-on-world-oceans-day-300864259.html

SOURCE Nestlé Waters

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB