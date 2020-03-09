Nestlé Waters North America's Denver Bottling Facility Achieves Alliance for Water Stewardship Certification in Colorado

DENVER, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) bottling factory in Denver, Colo., has received certification under the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) International Water Stewardship Standard, the company's 10th factory to be certified in the U.S. and the only AWS-certified factory in Colorado. As the 26th Nestlé Waters factory to receive certification globally, NWNA remains committed to certify all of its sites to the AWS Standard by 2025.

AWS is a global, member collaboration comprised of businesses, non-governmental organizations and public sector groups, which is committed to protecting local water resources through the adoption and promotion of a universal framework for the sustainable use of water.

With the certification of the Denver factory, all factories that bottle Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water are now certified under the AWS Standard. This achievement serves as recognition of the water stewardship and community engagement efforts as part of the certification process in addition to the longstanding work in increased efficiency, engagement with local water conveyors, and improved community relationships at every site in the years leading up to AWS certification.

"This is a wonderful achievement for NWNA's Denver Factory and demonstrates the company's continued commitment to applying the AWS Standard for delivering impactful water stewardship results," said Matt Howard, Director for AWS North America. "These efforts involved significant stakeholder engagement, increased operational efficiency and sustainability across a spectrum of NWNA manufacturing and spring production practices. More notably, I would like to commend the accomplishment this latest certification represents for the entire Arrowhead Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water – produced at seven Nestlé Waters North America factories and sourced from 13 springs – with all factories having earned the distinction of the AWS certification."

Leading up to the certification, NWNA had been working to increase efficiency across all of the Arrowhead Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water factories, engaging with local water agencies and improved community relationships at every single site. Since NWNA began its AWS journey at the Arrowhead Brand factories in California, Canada and Colorado, NWNA has saved over 195 million gallons of water across its factories. The Denver factory recently implemented water savings projects to increase the efficiency of its filling operations; these efforts are projected to save 3.5 millions of gallons of water annually.

In 2011, in partnership with Trout Unlimited, Colorado Mountain College, Colorado Department of Parks & Wildlife, Ducks Unlimited and the Army Corps of Engineers, NWNA funded a massive restoration project at their Ruby Mountain Springs site. This resulted in the restored land being returned to a more natural state of indigenous plants and wildlife, such as native bighorn sheep, Moose and Elk, along the Arkansas River.

"This recognition by AWS shows Nestlé Waters' track record of dedication and commitment to water conservation as well as active engagement in stewardship activities with other stakeholders," said Keith Krebs, President of Trout Unlimited Collegiate Peaks Chapter and a resident of Chaffee County. "There have been no negative effects in terms of water quality or quantity to our beloved Arkansas River by Nestlé. This is a certification of which Nestlé Waters North America can be proud."

NWNA values its relationships with local residents and strives to "create shared value" within the communities where it operates. To demonstrate its commitment to the shared natural resources and Central Colorado community, NWNA is in the process of converting its property near Ruby Mountain Springs in central Colorado to a conservation easement, which will serve to permanently preserve and protect the land. In Chaffee County, NWNA endowed $500,000 to Support Our Schools Salida and the Buena Vista Community Education Assistance Fund, funds that support educational programs in the form of student scholarships, environmental and sustainability programming and teacher grants.

As part of the AWS certification process, third-party auditors reviewed a number of factors within the NWNA catchments, such as water quality, assessments of existing water sources, and the health of important water-related areas. These data points provided a holistic profile of the factory and spring operations in which NWNA operates. Additionally, AWS auditors identified and interviewed community stakeholders, as well as individuals within the Denver factory.

In addition to the Denver factory, all of NWNA's California factories, including Ontario, Sacramento, Livermore, Cabazon, and Los Angeles, along with South Houston and Pasadena, Texas, Allentown, Pa., and Stanwood, Mich., factories have been certified under the AWS Standard in the U.S.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Arrowhead® Brand Mountain Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life® , Perrier ® , S. Pellegrino® and Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, with approximately 7,000 associates located in the U.S., we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at http://www.Nestle-Watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestléWatersNA.

About the Alliance for Water Stewardship

AWS is a global membership-based collaboration that unites organizations behind its mission of promoting responsible use of freshwater in a socially, economically and environmentally sustainable manner. AWS achieves this through a global water stewardship system, centered on the International Water Stewardship Standard (the AWS Standard), that drives, recognizes, and rewards good water stewardship performance. The AWS vision is that water users and managers are responsible water stewards who protect and enhance freshwater resources for people and nature. The AWS Standard provides a globally applicable framework for major water users to understand their water use and impact, and to work collaboratively and transparently for sustainable management within water catchment areas.

AWS has certified a total of 18 facilities in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., and 64 globally.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services served as NWNA's AWS conformity assessment body for these audits. They have been a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certiﬁcation, auditing, testing, and standards development for more than three decades. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, natural resource management, power generation, and more. SCS is now a leading AWS certification body, and the sole AWS-approved conformity assessment body in North America. SCS worked closely with AWS during the development stages of the certification program. SCS is based in Emeryville California, with representatives and affiliates around the world. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to many environmental NGOs due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a Chartered Beneﬁt Corporation, reﬂecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices.

