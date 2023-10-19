Nestle 9M Sales Edge Down; Confirms FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported Thursday that its total reported sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 edged down 0.4 percent to 68.83 billion Swiss francs from last year's 69.13 billion francs.

Organic growth reached 7.8 percent, with pricing of 8.4 percent and real internal growth or RIG of negative 0.6 percent. The company said its growth was broad-based across geographies and categories.

Zone North America sales were 19.03 billion francs, down 0.3 percent from last year, while Zone Europe sales of 14.14 billion francs grew 1.3 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect organic sales growth between 7 percent and 8 percent and underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.0 percent and 17.5 percent.

Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is expected to increase between 6 percent and 10 percent.

Nestle also said it has set an ambitious target to grow the sales of more nutritious products by 20 billion francs to 25 billion francs by 2030.