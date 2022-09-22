|
22.09.2022 18:00:00
Nestlé appoints Lisa Gibby as Chief Communications Officer
Nestlé appoints Lisa Gibby as Chief Communications Officer
Vevey, September 22, 2022
The Nestlé Board of Directors has appointed Lisa Gibby as Deputy Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer and as a member of the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A., effective January 1, 2023. In her role, Lisa Gibby will oversee the company’s Corporate Communications function, including media relations, public affairs, corporate digital and content and employee engagement.
Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said: "Lisa has an outstanding communications track record at Nestlé, particularly in building corporate digital capabilities and deepening engagement with our diverse set of stakeholders. As a strategic, collaborative leader, Lisa’s unique set of skills and experiences will continue to advance our global communications and public affairs work in support of the business."
Lisa Gibby has led global Corporate Communications at Nestlé since July 2020. She previously served as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Nestlé’s U.S. operations. Before joining Nestlé in 2014, Lisa Gibby was director of global communications for The ONE Campaign, an anti-poverty advocacy organization cofounded by Bono. Previously, she held senior communications positions at AOL and HBO, as well as strategic communications firm Robinson, Lerer & Montgomery.
Contacts:
Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com
Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nestlé SA (Nestle)
|91,00
|0,53%
