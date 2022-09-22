Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 18:00:00

Nestlé appoints Lisa Gibby as Chief Communications Officer

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

.............

 


 

Nestlé appoints Lisa Gibby as Chief Communications Officer

Vevey, September 22, 2022

The Nestlé Board of Directors has appointed Lisa Gibby as Deputy Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer and as a member of the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A., effective January 1, 2023. In her role, Lisa Gibby will oversee the company’s Corporate Communications function, including media relations, public affairs, corporate digital and content and employee engagement.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said: "Lisa has an outstanding communications track record at Nestlé, particularly in building corporate digital capabilities and deepening engagement with our diverse set of stakeholders. As a strategic, collaborative leader, Lisa’s unique set of skills and experiences will continue to advance our global communications and public affairs work in support of the business."

Lisa Gibby has led global Corporate Communications at Nestlé since July 2020. She previously served as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Nestlé’s U.S. operations. Before joining Nestlé in 2014, Lisa Gibby was director of global communications for The ONE Campaign, an anti-poverty advocacy organization cofounded by Bono. Previously, she held senior communications positions at AOL and HBO, as well as strategic communications firm Robinson, Lerer & Montgomery.

 

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier  Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
Luca Borlini  Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)mehr Analysen

22.09.22 Nestlé Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.09.22 Nestlé Neutral Credit Suisse Group
21.09.22 Nestlé Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.09.22 Nestlé Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.09.22 Nestlé Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nestlé SA (Nestle) 91,00 0,53% Nestlé SA (Nestle)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen