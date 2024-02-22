Nestle FY23 Profit Climbs, Sales Down; Lifts Dividend, Sees Growth In FY24, Backs FY25 View

(RTTNews) - Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net profit increased 21 percent from last year to 11.2 billion Swiss francs.

Earnings per share increased 23.7 percent year-over-year to 4.24 francs. Underlying earnings per share edged up 0.1 percent to 4.80 francs.

Total reported sales were 93.0 billion francs, a decrease of 1.5 percent from last year's 94.42 billion francs. Foreign exchange decreased sales by 7.8 percent. Real internal sales were down 0.3 percent.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 3.00 francs per share at the Annual General Meeting on April 18, an increase of 5 centimes.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Nestle projects expect organic sales growth around 4 percent and a moderate increase in the underlying trading operating profit margin. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is expected to increase between 6 percent and 10 percent.

further, the company confirmed its 2025 mid-term targets, still expecting mid single-digit organic sales growth and an underlying trading operating profit margin range of 17.5 percent to 18.5 percent by 2025. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is projected to increase between 6 percent and 10 percent.

