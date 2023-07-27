Nestle H1 Profit Rises, Organic Sales Growth At 8.7%; Increases Organic Sales Growth Guidance

(RTTNews) - Nestle (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its first half net profit increased by 7.7% to 5.6 billion Swiss francs from last year. Net profit margin was up 70 basis points to 12.2% on a reported basis and by 90 basis points in constant currency. The company said the increase was mainly due to one-off items in the prior year. Basic earnings per share increased by 10.6% to 2.13 francs on a reported basis.

Underlying trading operating profit increased by 2.9% to 7.9 billion francs. Underlying earnings per share increased by 11.1% in constant currency and by 4.1% on a reported basis to 2.43 francs. The company said the increase was mainly the result of strong organic growth and improved underlying trading operating profit margin. Nestlé's share buyback program contributed 1.4% to underlying earnings per share increase, net of finance costs.

First half total reported sales increased by 1.6% to 46.3 billion francs. Organic growth was 8.7%, for the period.

For full-year 2023, the company increased organic sales growth guidance to a range of 7% to 8%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected to be between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is expected to increase between 6% and 10%.

