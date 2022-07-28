Nestlé HY Net Profit Down; Updates FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the parent for the first half of the year decreased by 11.7% to 5.25 billion Swiss francs from 5.95 billion francs in the previous year.

Net profit margin decreased by 270 basis points to 11.5% as a result of one-off items, including higher impairments and taxes. As a consequence, earnings per basis share decreased by 9.5% to 1.92 francs on a reported basis.

Underlying earnings per share increased by 8.1% in constant currency and increased by 7.3% on a reported basis to 2.33 francs.

Underlying trading operating profit increased by 6.0% to 7.7 billion francs.

Total reported sales for the period increased by 9.2% to 45.6 billion francs from 41.8 billion francs last year. Net acquisitions had a positive impact of 1.0%. Foreign exchange increased sales by 0.1%.

Organic growth reached 8.1%, with real internal growth or RIG of 1.7% and pricing of 6.5%. Growth was broad-based across most geographies and categories, with increased pricing and resilient RIG.

Looking ahead for 2022, the company now expects organic sales growth between 7% and 8%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is now expected around 17.0%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.

The company said in April that it expected annual organic sales growth around 5% and underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency were expected to increase.

