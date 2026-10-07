Nestle, National Basketball Association Join Hands For Multi-Year Global Marketing Partnership

(RTTNews) - Nestlé SA (NSTR.L, NESN.SW) and the National Basketball Association, or NBA, have announced a new, multi-year marketing partnership making Milo, Nescau, and Nesquik official partners of the NBA with effect from January 1, 2027.

The deal spans 21 markets across four continents to engage fans and inspire youth basketball participation. Nestlé and the NBA will create more opportunities for young people and families to engage with basketball. This will include activations across select NBA youth basketball development programs and platforms, including Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, NBA Basketball School, and others.

The marketing partnership will also encompass retail programs and in-market fan experiences, including on-pack promotions featuring NBA branding.

The partnership will run across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, the UK, and other countries.