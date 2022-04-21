|
21.04.2022 07:36:36
Nestlé Q1 Organic Growth In Sales At 7.6%; Confirms 2022 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its first-quarter organic growth in sales was 7.6%, with real internal growth or RIG at 2.4%. Pricing increased to 5.2% to reflect significant cost inflation. Organic growth now excludes the Russia region. The Group said growth was broad-based across most geographies and categories. Organic growth was 6.7% in developed markets, while it was 8.8% in emerging markets. Total reported sales increased by 5.4% to 22.2 billion Swiss francs.
"We stepped up pricing in a responsible manner and saw sustained consumer demand. Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year," Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said.
For full year 2022, Nestlé expects organic sales growth around 5% and underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase, the Group said.
