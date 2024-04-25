Nestle Q1 Total Sales Down 5.9%; Confirms 2024 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its total sales for the first-quarter were 22.1 billion Swiss francs, a decrease of 5.9% from last year. Foreign exchange decreased sales by 6.7%. Net divestitures had a negative impact of 0.6%.

Quarterly group organic sales growth was 1.4%, driven by Europe and emerging markets, with a negative impact from North America. Pricing was 3.4%, following a high base of comparison in 2023.

Zone North America organic revenues for the first quarter was down 2.5%. Pricing moderated to 3.3%.

Zone Europe organic revenues was up 4.4%, with pricing of 4.6%.

Looking ahead for full-year 2024, the company still expects organic sales growth of around 4% and a moderate increase in the underlying trading operating profit margin. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is expected to increase between 6% and 10%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.