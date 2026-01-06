06.01.2026 17:20:58

Nestlé Recalls SMA Infant And Follow-On Formulas Due To Toxin Concerns

(RTTNews) - Swiss food giant Nestlé (NSTR.L) has launched a worldwide recall of selected baby formula products after identifying a potential contamination risk involving a toxin that could cause food-poisoning symptoms in infants.

Nestlé has taken the precautionary step of recalling several SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula because they may contain cereulide toxin.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of Bacillus cereus. Cereulide is highly heat stable, meaning it is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, using boiling water, or when making the infant milk. If consumed, it can lead to a rapid onset of symptoms. Symptoms caused by this toxin include nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

Nestle recalled batches of its SMA, BEBA, and NAN products in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, and Britain.

In official notices, Nestlé and national food safety bodies have urged parents and caregivers not to feed the affected formulas to infants and to check packaging against published batch codes. In the UK, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) listed the specific products and codes covered by the recall and advised retailers to display point-of-sale notices with guidance for consumers.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zur Wochenmitte schwächer -- DAX überspringt 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt schwächelt, legt der deutsche Leitindex weiter zu. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen