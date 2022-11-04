Nestle TOLL HOUSE Edible Cookie Dough Recalled

(RTTNews) - Nestle USA Inc., affiliated to Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, is recalling a limited quantity of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from TOLL HOUSE citing the potential presence of soft plastic film, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves three batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE, such as 22135554RR, 22145554RR, and 22155554RR. They were produced between August 1 and 3, and distributed to retailers across the United States.

The recall does not involve any other NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE products, including other varieties of Edible cookie dough or Ready-to-Bake cookie dough.

The company has not received any reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers who may have purchased these three batch codes of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs are urged to return the product to the respective retailer for a replacement or refund.

Nestle in mid- October initiated a separate and unrelated recall for NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling citing the potential presence of white plastic pieces. Those ready-to-bake refrigerated Cookie Dough were produced between June and September 2022.

Last September, Nestle USA had called back around 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza citing misbranding and undeclared soy protein, a known allergen.

In similar recalls, Foster Farms in late October recalled around 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products sold through various Costco stores due to the possible presence of hard clear pieces of plastic.

