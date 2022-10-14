NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling (product packaging)

This voluntary recall is isolated to NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022. These products were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.

Consumers who may have purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

Contact:
Dana Stambaugh, NestléUSA
Dana.Stambaugh@us.nestle.com

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling UPC Code 050000429912 ( (back of packaging)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestle-usa-announces-voluntary-recall-of-nestle-toll-house-stuffed-chocolate-chip-cookie-dough-with-fudge-filling-products-due-to-potential-presence-of-foreign-material-301649386.html

SOURCE Nestlé USA

