28 July 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust ("VCT”) launched in 1995 and advised by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 June 2023 was 62.0 pence (31 March 2023: 62.1 pence).

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 30 June 2023 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 June 2023 as determined by the directors.

New Investments:

During the three months ended 30 June 2023 one new venture capital investment was completed.



Name of company

Business activity Amount

invested

£ million Camena Bioscience Ltd Provider of synthetic DNA 1.6

In addition to the new investment above, £1.1 million was invested in three existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:

During the three months ended 30 June 2023 one venture capital investment was realised.



Name of company

Sale proceeds



Original cost Carrying value at

31 March 202 3 £ million £ million £ million Evotix Ltd 12.7 2.8 12.7

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 June 2023 was 174,661,348. During the three months ended 30 June 2023 9,741,182 shares were allotted pursuant to the Company’s 2022/23 public share offer.

