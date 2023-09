Net Asset Value

1st September 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc

(the "Company”)

(CRN: 03150868)

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

NAV Update

Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc is pleased to announce that its unaudited NAV at 30 June 2023 was 51.2p per ordinary share.

For further information please contact:

Steven Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8104

