|
02.08.2024 09:00:00
Net Asset Value
2 AUGUST 2024
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 JUNE 2024
Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust ("VCT”) launched in 1999 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.
The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 June 2024 was 56.9 pence (31 March 2024: 57.3 pence).
For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 30 June 2024 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 June 2024 as determined by the directors.
New Investments:
During the three months ended 30 June 2024 two new venture capital investments were completed.
Name of company
Business activity
|Amount
invested
£ million
|Ski Zoom (t/a Heidi Ski)
|Booking platform for flexible winter mountain breaks
|1.4
|Culture AI
|Cyber security – employee training and monitoring platform
|1.4
In addition to the new investments above, £1.3 million was invested in two existing portfolio companies during the quarter.
Realisations:
During the three months ended 30 June 2024 there were no significant venture capital investment exits.
The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 June 2024 was 226,051,775. During the three months ended 30 June 2024 17,376,231 shares were allotted pursuant to the Company’s 2023/24 public share offer.
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Ltd – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are not incorporated into, nor forms part of, this announcement.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern 2 VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Northern 2 VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern 2 VCT PLC
|0,52
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.