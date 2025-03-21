|
21.03.2025 17:00:00
Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration
The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that as at 31 January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) of the Company was 50.5 pence per share.
The Board has today declared a further interim dividend of 1.3 pence per share for the period ended 31 January 2025. The record date for the dividend is 22 April 2025 and the payment date is 8 May 2025. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.