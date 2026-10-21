Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
|
21.10.2026 17:30:14
NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2026
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Reinet Investments S.C.A.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., has today announced its net asset value as at 30 September 2026.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100830RQTFVV22S80
|EQS News ID:
|2419900
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2419900 21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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17:30
|NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2026 (EQS Group)
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23.09.26
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22.09.26
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|Reinet Investments SCA
|23,60
|7,27%
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