20.01.2023 07:01:05

NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

20-Jan-2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Reinet Investments S.C.A.s wholly-owned subsidiary, Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., has today announced its net asset value as at 31 December 2022 as follows:

 

Quote

 

Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund)

 

Net asset value per share as at 31 December 2022

 

As at 31 December 2022, the net asset value (NAV) per share of Reinet Fund amounted to  33.84 (30 September 2022:  31.77) based on 171.3 million shares in issue.

 

The entire ordinary share capital of Reinet Fund of 171.3 million shares is owned by Reinet Investments S.C.A. In addition, 1 000 management shares in Reinet Fund are held by Reinet Fund Manager S.A.

 

As at 31 December 2022, the NAV amounted to  5 796 million, an increase of  355 million from 30 September 2022.

 

The NAV reflects Reinet Funds shareholding in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited, British American Tobacco p.l.c., its other investments and cash resources, together with other assets and liabilities. Assets and liabilities have been revalued to their estimated fair values as at 31 December 2022. The NAV calculation has not been audited.

 

Unquote

 

The NAV of Reinet Fund is a substantial element of the consolidated balance sheet of Reinet Investments S.C.A. at 31 December 2022. However, the consolidated balance sheet of Reinet Investments S.C.A. will reflect other parent company assets and liabilities, including cash and amounts payable to or receivable from Reinet Fund. As such, the NAV of Reinet Investments S.C.A. differs from that of Reinet Fund.

 

The NAV of Reinet Investments S.C.A. will be published in due course and dividing that value by the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) of 181.8 million will result in a NAV per share for Reinet Investments S.C.A. which will differ from that of Reinet Fund.

 

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1539645

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1539645  20-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

