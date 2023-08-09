Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 7 August 2023 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 68.8 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 10 August 2023 to those shareholders on the register on 27 July 2023.

