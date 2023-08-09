|
09.08.2023 11:10:00
Net Asset Value(s)
Octopus AIM VCT plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 7 August 2023 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 68.8 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 10 August 2023 to those shareholders on the register on 27 July 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
