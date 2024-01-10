|
10.01.2024 18:16:00
Net Asset Value(s)
Octopus AIM VCT plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 8 January 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 63.1 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 12 January 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 22 December 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
