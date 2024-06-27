|
27.06.2024 15:15:00
Net Asset Value(s)
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 24 June 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 43.9 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 1.8 pence per share and a special dividend of 3.6 pence per share paid on 27 June 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 31 May 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC
|0,41
|-4,53%