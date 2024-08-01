+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 12:15:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 29 July 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 57.4 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share and a special dividend of 4.9 pence per share which will be paid on 15 August 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 26 July 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619

                        
                                                        
                                                
                

                                        
                                                        
        


Nachrichten