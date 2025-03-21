|
21.03.2025 10:40:00
Net Asset Value(s)
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 31 December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) of the Company was 88.8 pence per share.
The movement in NAV over the six months has been driven by some modest increases in portfolio company valuations. This is reflective of businesses which have successfully concluded further funding rounds, grown revenues or met certain important milestones. Further details will be provided in the results for the 18 month period ended 31 December 2024 due to be released in late April.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
