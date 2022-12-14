NET Power To Go Public Through Merger With Rice Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Clean energy technology company NET Power, LLC announced Wednesday an agreement to go public through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Rice Acquisition Corp. II (RONI).

The merger will create a pro forma enterprise value of $1.459 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. The proposed combined company NET Power Inc. will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "NPWR".

The merger deal is expected to boost deployment of NET Power's proprietary technology that delivers clean, reliable, and low-cost power from natural gas.

Upon closing of the transaction, Ron DeGregorio, current CEO of NET Power, will be succeeded by Danny Rice, current director of RAC II and former CEO of Rice Energy, Inc.

The merger is expected to provide NET Power with around $535 million of cash net of transaction fees.

In addition, NET Power has the total committed investment of $235 million.

Net proceeds of $200 million secured through the committed investments are expected to fully fund corporate operations through commercialization of SN1 with expected commissioning in 2026.

Net proceeds above $200 million are anticipated to advance and support commercialization, including funding of SN1.