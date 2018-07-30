30.07.2018 19:28:00

net2phone Partners with GCG

NEWARK, N.J., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a leading global provider of unified communications solutions, today announced a partnership with GCG, a premier master agent and distributor of next generation IT for the cloud.  The companies will collaboratively promote and market net2phone's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering to GCG's extensive consultant network.

net2phone's UCaaS offering provides an integrated communications suite, including powerful collaboration tools and unlimited domestic and international calling to 23+ popular destination countries, all for a low, flat monthly rate.

"net2phone's innovative, cloud-based communication and collaboration tools are a perfect match for clients who demand the flexibility and performance of cloud communications paired with the sophisticated features and functionality of on-premises PBX solutions," said Mike Allen, VP of Solutions and Engineering at GCG."

Jonah Fink, President of net2phone, said, "GCG provides its customers with high quality end-to-end solutions for critical IT-driven business operations.  We provide a great opportunity for GCG agents who appreciate the value of our UCaaS solution and dedication to the channel."

About net2phone:
net2phone provides unified communications solutions that are revolutionizing the way businesses communicate and collaborate - internally and externally – around the globe. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services.  To learn more, please visit net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email partner@net2phone.com.  

About GCG:
Global Communications Group, Inc. (GCG) is an innovative technology consulting firm and solution provider delivering cutting-edge technologies for business and enterprise clients from a portfolio of more than 180 global supplier partners. GCG offers 100% independent and unbiased consulting services that help businesses deploy technologies faster and with greater certainty. Learn more about GCG by visiting our website at gcgcom.com, email info@gcgcom.com or call us at 877-708-8900 to schedule a free consultation.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net2phone-partners-with-gcg-300688572.html

SOURCE net2phone

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag leichter.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB