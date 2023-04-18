Netac Launches SSD Tool Box Software for Easy and Efficient Hard Drive Management and Monitoring

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netac, a leading global supplier of flash application products and solutions, has announced the launch of its innovative SSD Tool Box software. The user-friendly and easy-to-use hard drive monitoring and management tool is designed to provide users with valuable features such as data migration, firmware upgrade, secure erase, hard drive optimization, and more, to meet all their needs.

Users can view the capacity usage and firmware version of the currently mounted SSD in the main interface of the software, and check if the drive is connected to the correct interface from the main interface of the software. The dashboard displays the drive's health status, reference remaining life, and temperature, among other information.

The software also offers data migration and secure erase tools for users to replace old and new drives, ensuring maximum efficiency and convenience. The SSD Tool Box also supports TRIM optimization of the drive, firmware upgrades on some Netac drives, and the ability to view and export information about the current PC platform.

Netac's commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in its patent operation strategy, with a total of 328 patents and patent applications as of December 31, 2020, including 317 authorized patents distributed in mainland China, the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and other countries and regions around the world.

For more information about the SSD Tool Box and Netac's other products and solutions, please visit https://www.netac.com/Download/8.html.

About Netac

Netac is the inventor of the USB flash drive and a leading supplier of products and solutions in the global flash application field. The company has four wholly-owned subsidiaries and was successfully listed on the A-share Growth Enterprise Market in 2010. Netac focuses on the manufacturing of flash memory products, including Solid State Drives, Portable SSDs, DDR, and mobile storage products. With a 6000㎡manufacturing facility, advanced production equipment, rigorous testing processes, a perfect supply chain, and a sophisticated R&D team, Netac delivers high-quality solutions quickly.

For more information, please visit: https://www.netac.com/.

CONTACT: Tommy Tong, marketing@netac.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netac-launches-ssd-tool-box-software-for-easy-and-efficient-hard-drive-management-and-monitoring-301799612.html

SOURCE Netac