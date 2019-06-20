NetActuate Announces Expansions and Upgrades in Seattle's Westin Building Exchange

SEATTLE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate recently completed a round of upgrades to their Seattle deployment in the Westin Building Exchange, the third largest carrier hotel in the country. These improvements greatly increased the availability and performance of infrastructure and network services, including bare metal and colocation.

"Our deployment in Seattle's Westin Building Exchange is a crucial piece of our global network," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect of NetActuate. "These upgrades will help us keep up with increasing demand for services in one of the top sites for interconnection in the United States."

The Westin Building Exchange is one of the top interconnection hubs in the United States, connecting 100+ private peering participants. NetActuate's deployment gives customers unparalleled low-latency access to Asian markets via transoceanic cable landings, as well as direct access to the Seattle Internet Exchange (SIX). NetActuate customers deployed in the Westin Building Exchange can improve their network reliability and performance throughout the US West Coast and Canada, while also taking advantage of high-speed access to Canadian markets while keeping infrastructure in the United States for regulatory and operational simplicity.

NetActuate's Seattle location features state-of-the-art security and operating standards, and is certified compliant for HIPAA, PCI, SOX, SAS 70, and SOC I & SOC II. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's Anycast Delivery Platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Seattle location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.

