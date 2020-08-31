NetActuate Improves Network Reliability and Performance with Phoenix, Arizona Data Center Upgrades

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To improve latency and network performance across the United States, NetActuate announces the completion of connectivity upgrades in their Phoenix, Arizona data center.

"These upgrades ensure we can continue to meet the unprecedented demand we are seeing on networks across the United States from virtual learning and remote work," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect of NetActuate. "Ensuring the reliability and performance of our US infrastructure is essential as we continue to expand globally."

Phoenix, Arizona is a rapidly-growing location for deployments, serving as a lower-cost alternative to Northern California and Los Angeles, and a popular disaster recovery location for nearby West Coast businesses.

NetActuate's Phoenix location features redundant electrical power and cooling, multi-factor security, and numerous connectivity options, including AWS Direct Connect. This facility sits at the intersection of the two largest fiber rings in Phoenix, and provides customers with direct access to the Phoenix Internet Exchange (Phoenix-IX). For those with high data security needs, this facility is SOC Type 2 audited and HIPAA ready. NetActuate's 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.

Providers needing fast, reliable global application delivery can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's Anycast Delivery Platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Phoenix location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Phoenix, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling 1-800-419-2656 or visiting netactuate.com.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NetActuate is continuing its special program for those on the front lines of the pandemic. Free infrastructure and network services are available for the healthcare community working to treat patients and to contain the spread of COVID-19, as well as schools and other educational services. To learn more and apply for free services, please visit netactuate.com/covid-19-information.

About NetActuate

Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, NetActuate's managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at 1-800-419-2656 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.

