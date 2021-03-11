NetBase Quid Announces the Appointment of CFO and Three Members to the Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid, a global leader in consumer and market intelligence, today announced that Joe Russell has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer and will lead all aspects of finance and operations. In conjunction with the appointment, NetBase Quid announced three new board members.

Russell has spent the past 18 years working for some of the most iconic technology companies. He brings a diverse background in strategy, operational and financial management, mergers and acquisitions and corporate leadership. Prior to his appointment, Russell served as the CFO of BrightEdge, the online business networking service.

"We are incredibly fortunate that Joe Russell has chosen to bring his invaluable perspective and experience to NetBase Quid to fully enable and support the company in delivering on our goals in 2021 and beyond," said NetBase Quid Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Caswell.

NetBase Quid has appointed a strong board of professionals with a mandate to steward the company towards long-term growth goals.

NetBase Quid's new board members are:

Greg Creed is the former CEO of Yum! Brands and served as a Director of the Board. Prior to that, Greg was the CEO of Taco Bell.

is the former CEO of Yum! Brands and served as a Director of the Board. Prior to that, Greg was the CEO of Taco Bell. Michael Patsalos-Fox is the Chairman of the Board at Cognizant Technology Solutions, former Chairman of the Board and CEO at Vidyo, and previously a senior partner and chairman of the Americas at management consultancy McKinsey & Company.

NetBase Quid new board advisor:

Lauren States was formerly chief of technology and then vice president of strategy and transformation for IBM's software group division.

"The depth of experience among this impressive group of leaders will provide NetBase Quid with an unparalleled competitive edge as we set our sights on strategic growth and innovation for the benefit of our clients, customers and people," said Caswell. "This group understands the importance of market intelligence and the business value to aggregate data delivering insights to the business allowing real-time decision making."

NetBase Quid is the next generation consumer and market intelligence platform, delivering contextual insights to reveal business trends, connect with consumers, and understand the story behind competitors and the market.

The platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering our brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently. NetBase Quid is a trusted partner of American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG and The New York Times.

