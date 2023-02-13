NetBase Quid® Reveals Social Media's Reaction to Super Bowl LVII®

NetBase Quid® real-time insights discloses the top performing commercials during the big game as well as viewer reactions to the halftime show, according to social media conversations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid ®, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, revealed social media data identifying the top performing commercials aired during Super Bowl LVII® and viewer reactions to the halftime show performance. NetBase Quid unveiled data that analyzed the regions and demographics from the total number of 5.8 million social media posts and 331 billion impressions around the big game.

The big game is the hottest event of the year for advertisers to gain yards closer to their customers in just a minute or less. The top five commercials from this year ranked by mentions and sentiment included:

Top 5 by Mentions

Top 5 Super Bowl Commercials Ranked by Mentions 1. He Gets Us 136,766 2. Bud Light 56,468 3. Avocados from Mexico 45,468 4. The Flash 14,164 5. Doritos 14,147

Top 5 by Sentiment

Top 5 Super Bowl Commercials Ranked by Sentiment 1. Bud Light 97 % 2. Dunkin' 92 % 3. Pepsi 92 % 4. PopCorners 84 % 5. Rakuten 84 %

Winners tap into current consumer and social trends

During the big game this year, fans were treated to dozens of star-studded commercials that were a predominant driver of the majority of online conversations throughout a thrilling high-scoring, nail-biting game. Brands that utilized the star power of some of today's biggest names saw some of the largest returns in terms of buzz and social chatter while theatrical previews barely broke the top ten. Sweepstakes were also a noticeable trend this year and continue to be a critical opportunity to draw attention and interest in a brand.

The outlier, and the top-mentioned commercial, He Gets Us, took viewers by surprise and was further amplified by prominent public figures driving conversations about the commercial on social media.

Halftime Hashtag Bonanza

The big game is a cultural phenomenon not only in the sports world, but also in the advertising and music industries. The halftime spectacle is one of the biggest draws each year for a world-renowned performer and this year's performance didn't fall short. Leading up to the big game's halftime performance, social media was buzzing about the song list and potential guest collaborators, and Rihanna's halftime show led the hashtag tally used in social conversations before and after the game.

Following the game, Rihanna's performance, songs, and surprise pregnancy reveal kept conversations circulating long after the show.

Top 5 Halftime Hashtags 1. #Rihanna 206,390 2. #Halftimeshow 112,218 3. #Fentybowl 68,343 4. #Applemusichalftime 46,650 5. #Riri 38,225

To read the full data breakdown and list of commercial winners, please visit https://netbasequid.com/blog/ad-winners-super-bowl-lvii/ .

Methodology

NetBase Quid analyzed global public conversations throughout the entirety of Super Bowl LVII® Sunday.

