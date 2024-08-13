13.08.2024 11:43:31

Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 34/2024

                                                 13 August 2024

On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 12 August 2024.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 7 August 2024 to 12 August 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
07-08-2024 10,309 275.76 2,842,771
08-08-2024   9,163 271.49 2,487,654
09-08-2024 15,000 278.87 4,183,064
12-08-2024 11,302 281.12 3,177,200
Accumulated for the period45,774-12,690,688
Accumulated under the programme832,470-249,989,744

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,733,378 treasury shares corresponding to 3.5% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs 37,04 -1,33% Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen schließen oberhalb der Nulllinie
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag leichte Verluste, wohingegen sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester präsentierte. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen